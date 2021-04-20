Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LBPH) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

