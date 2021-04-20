Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.40-26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.3-68.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.17 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.73 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.