LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response coronavirus-induced uncertainties, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives resulting in permanent cost reductions. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. However, escalated manufacturing costs of replacement parts along with high restructuring and acquisition-related expenses are likely to dent the firm’s margins. Considering the economic uncertainty and new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections, LKQ’s near-term earnings and sales may be adversely impacted. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

LKQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 47,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,301. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. LKQ has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

