Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,142. The company has a market cap of $375.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $393.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

