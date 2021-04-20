Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $513.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average is $478.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

