Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.94. 114,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

