Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,226 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.22. 5,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,615. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $95.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

