Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 60,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

