Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

