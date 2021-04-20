Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 0.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

