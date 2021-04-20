Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.