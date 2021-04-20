Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,476 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,535 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,380.

