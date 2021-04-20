Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.