Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 103,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3,445.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 155,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,799 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

