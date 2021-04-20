Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $714.63 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.