Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $230,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

