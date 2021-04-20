Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $137.52.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.