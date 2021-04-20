Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

