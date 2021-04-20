LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

LCNB stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

