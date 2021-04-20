LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LCNB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

