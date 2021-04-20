Lantz Financial LLC Sells 233 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $438.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

