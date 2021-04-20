Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.46. 76,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

