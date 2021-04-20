Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG remained flat at $$60.22 during trading on Tuesday. 25,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.