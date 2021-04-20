Lantz Financial LLC Buys 408 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. 4,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

