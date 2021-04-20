Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 645 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

