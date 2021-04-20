Lake Street Financial LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

PCY opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

