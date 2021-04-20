Lake Street Financial LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

