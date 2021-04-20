Lake Street Financial LLC Has $441,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 68,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 130,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

