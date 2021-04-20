Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,940 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

