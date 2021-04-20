L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $115.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.47 million. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster comprises 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.