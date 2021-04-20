Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.46

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

