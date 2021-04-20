Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven Sells 33,162 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $696,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $744,100.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 186,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,367,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

