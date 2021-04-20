Krios Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Krios has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $59.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 63.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00243725 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

