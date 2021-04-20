KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KSRYY opened at $29.70 on Monday. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.
About KOSÉ
