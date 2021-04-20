Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $34,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

