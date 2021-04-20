Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Head to Head Review

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and NextCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -1.77 NextCure $6.35 million 38.94 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.17

Kintara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kintara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84% NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and NextCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextCure 1 4 5 0 2.40

Kintara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. NextCure has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 151.62%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than NextCure.

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats NextCure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; and NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.