Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

