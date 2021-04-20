Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000.

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,884. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

