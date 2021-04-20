Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

