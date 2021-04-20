Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

