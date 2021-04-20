Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS KYYWF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

