Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KYYWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Investec initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

