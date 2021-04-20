KeyCorp Weighs in on MYR Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MYR Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,916,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

