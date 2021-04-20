KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

