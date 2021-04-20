KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.