Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.84. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

