Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.62. 52,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.07.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

