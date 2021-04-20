Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 359,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 382,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

