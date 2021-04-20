Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $326.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The company has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.