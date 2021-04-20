Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

